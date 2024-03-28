Eight of a family killed in Buner crash

BUNER: At least eight of a family were killed after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, ARY News reported, citing police.

The victims, including five women and two children, were travelling from Sawari Bazaar to Shahi area when their vehicle plunged into a ravine after its brakes failed near Chagharzai’s Pandir area, according to police.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and moved the bodies to the hospital.

Last year, a car-van collision in Buner claimed the lives of at least five people including a woman.

The incident took place in July last year when a vehicle collided with a passenger van while taking a sharp turn. The vehicle was travelling from the Shakolai area of Shangla to Sawari.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and the local police reached the scene to provide immediate assistance.