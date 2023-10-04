Eight suspects detained over facilitating Mastung suicide attack

MASTUNG: Investigation sources shared that eight persons have been detained over suspicion of facilitation or involvement in suicide attack in Mastung, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said that further operations being conducted on indication of detained suspects in assistance with the law enforcement agencies.

A spokesperson of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has said that no data received about the identity of the suicide attacker. “Other sources also being used to establish identity of the bomber,” spokesman said.

Forensic and DNA reports yet to be received, CTD official said.

The Counter-Terrorism Department Balochistan on Saturday registered the FIR of the suicide blast in Mastung district near a 12 Rabiul Awwal procession, which killed at least 55 people including a police officer while dozens were injured.

Mastung police’s DSP Nawaz Gishkori was among the deceased. Police said the explosion was a “suicide blast” and that the bomber exploded himself next to DSP Gishkori’s car.