Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan, Bannu IBO

RAWALPINDI: Eight terrorists were killed and five others, including their facilitators, were apprehended in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bannu and North Waziristan districts, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during conduct of first operation in Jani Khel area of Bannu District, an intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, six terrorists were sent to hell while five were apprehended.

These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, including facilitation of Motorcycle Borne Suicide attack on a military convoy at Jani Khel on 31st of the last month, in which nine brave sons of soil laid their lives.

According to the military’s media wing, in another operation in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan District, two terrorists were sent to hell in a fierce encounter between security forces and terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

On September 10, at least seven terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chitral district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces killed seven terrorists during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Ursoon area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chitral district.

The ISPR said that another six terrorists were critically injured during the intense exchange of fire. The sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.