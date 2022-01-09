Eight unclaimed dead bodies sent for Amanat burial

QUETTA: Eight unclaimed dead bodies in hospitals, have been sent for burial in Dasht graveyard, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Funeral prayers of unclaimed deceased were offered by rescue workers and will be laid to rest at Dasht graveyard, rescue sources said.

According to rescue sources, the dead bodies were found in the city in multiple days and kept at hospital for the families to identify and claim the mortal remains.

“After the bodies not being claimed by anyone, they are being buried as trust (Amanat) at graveyard,” rescue sources said.

In December 2020, the Lahore High Court (LHC) heard a case related to the burial of unclaimed dead bodies without carrying out its identification and the petitioner in the case stated that the burial of such bodies without identification is a violation of basic human rights.

The petitioner said that the relatives of such persons kept searching for the loved ones besides facing legal complications due to the burial of the unclaimed dead bodies without maintaining any records.

Lahore police announced that 279 unclaimed human bodies were found in the city during 2020, forcing them to devise a new mechanism for probing the cause of deaths of these people.

According to the fresh mechanism, the city’s investigation department would look into the matter of the unclaimed dead bodies rather than the operations wing.

The police said that according to the new protocol, the bodies would now be handed over to the investigation wing for further probe into the matter.

Renewed DNA tests would be conducted on these bodies to ascertain the cause of their deaths and identities.

