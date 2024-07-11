Eight women passengers offloaded from Saudi bound flight

MULTAN: The FIA offloaded eight women passengers from a Saudi Arabia bound flight at Multan Airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The women were allegedly going to Saudi Arabia for begging,” a spokesperson of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration wing said.

“The women have been identified as Sobia, Khadija, Aasia, Saira, Sajda, Salma, Sameena and Naghma,” FIA spokesperson said.

“The women passengers have been natives of Bahawalnagar. The officials recovered 200 Saudi Riyal from each woman,” FIA stated.

The women have been transferred to the FIA’s anti-human trafficking circle Multan for further legal action.

The FIA last year in December offloaded nine alleged beggars travelling to Saudi Arabia, disguise as Umrah pilgrims from Multan.

According to the FIA spokesperson, FIA Immigration arrested nine alleged beggars from Saudi Arabia-bound flight from Multan International airport.

The authorities said the arrested passengers included 6 women and two men, who failed to disclose the booking of any hotel during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

FIA spokesperson said strict monitoring is underway of the passengers to bust begging gangs.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development earlier disclosed to the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that a significant number of beggars are trafficked abroad through illegal channels.