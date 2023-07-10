Eighth patient of Congo virus fever dies in Balochistan this year

QUETTA: Another Congo virus patient died in Balochistan increasing death toll in this year by the viral disease to eight, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Abdul Musawar, a resident of Chaman, was brought to hospital two days ago in a precarious condition,” provincial health department said.

“Three more suspected patients of Congo viral fever were admitted at Quatta’s Fatima Jinnah Hospital last night,” ministry stated. “Two patients admitted last night in the hospital have travel history of Afghanistan,” health department said.

“The patients’ blood samples have been collected and dispatched to Lahore for tests,” according to health department.

“The number of Congo viral fever patients in Balochistan has reached to 20,” provincial department shared.

Earlier, seven people including women and children have lost lives due to the Congo virus in different Balochistan districts in the ongoing year.

This is not the first instance that an epidemic of Congo virus fever has broken out in Balochistan. In late 80s and mid-90s dozens of people had died of the disease, health sources said.

Last month, a 28-year-old man, who emerged as this year’s first case of the life-threatening Congo virus in Karachi, was died during treatment at a private hospital in the city.

The virus is primarily transmitted to humans by ticks on cattle and other livestock and can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding. It has a high fatality rate, and currently no vaccine or specific treatment available for the virus.

The provincial health department has urged citizens to take precautions to avoid contracting the virus, such as wearing protective clothing and using insect repellents when in contact with livestock.