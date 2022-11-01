‘Ek taraf ho soorat teri’: Nida Khan dazzles social media with latest picture

Actor and model Nida Khan left social media in awe with her latest picture that is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The showbiz star shared the picture from her latest photoshoot. She used verses of Bollywood song “ Meri Zindagi Ke Maalik ” from the movie “ Imaan Beimaan ” as the caption. “ Ek taraf ho saari duniya..Ek taraf ho soorat teri..Hum tujhe duniya se ho kar bekhabar dekha karein ,” it read.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the picture. They also showed their love towards the celebrity with their comments.

It is pertinent to mention that the “Saza-e-Ishq” is active on the picture and video-sharing social media application. She shared clicks and clips of her personal and professional life.

Recently, the celebrity enthralled netizens with stunning picture of her in a maroon suit.

Apart from her modeling stints, the she has impressed fans and critics with her acting performances in superhit projects too.

Her work in projects “Saza-e-Ishq“, “Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat“, “Main Hari Piya” and the ongoing serial “Pyaar Deewangi Hai” and others got rave reviews.

