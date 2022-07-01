‘Ek Villain Returns’ trailer is out now!

The official trailer of the Bollywood film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ – starring Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham – has been released.

The trailer of the second film in the ‘Villain’ franchise of Bollywood was released on Thursday, which gets the popular actors Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham to come face to face in the high-octane actioner.

The film also features Bollywood’s leading ladies, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The three-minute-long trailer opens with a character played by JD Chakravarthy remember Rakesh Mahadkar (Riteish Deshmukh) – the OG villain of the first title in the series – adding that another serial killer has emerged eight years after the events shown in the prequel.

The new serial killer who preys on women. The clip later glimpsed the leading character essayed by Kapoor and Abraham, who also have a face-off amid the nail-biting action. The trailer also teased the female characters of the sequel, who have a villainous streak to them as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

‘Ek Villain Returns’ has been helmed by Bollywood director Mohit Suri, who has also written the story with Aseem Arora. The film has been bankrolled by T-Series (of Bhushan and Kishan Kumar) and Balaji Pictures (of Ekta Kapoor).

The sequel is slated to hit theatres later this month on July 29.

Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ will compete with sister Janhvi Kapoor’s black comedy ‘Good Luck Jerry’ which opens the same day at Box Office.

Comments