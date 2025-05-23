Rumours say THIS man will direct the Elden Ring movie

After weeks of swirling speculation, it has finally been confirmed that acclaimed filmmaker Alex Garland will be directing the much-anticipated Elden Ring movie.

The announcement was made official by A24, the studio behind the live-action adaptation of the critically acclaimed game developed by FromSoftware.

Initial reports suggesting Garland’s involvement in the Elden Ring movie were leaked online earlier this year, but those stories were quickly taken down, leaving fans in a state of confusion, especially given the director’s previous statements about retiring.

However, fans of the fantasy epic can now rest assured: Garland, known for his work on Ex Machina, Civil War, and Warfare, is officially on board.

Garland’s collaboration with A24 is well-established, and his unique vision and talent for complex storytelling make him a bold choice for the Elden Ring movie.

Still, some fans remain sceptical, concerned about how the game’s cryptic and player-driven narrative will translate to the screen.

The original game, released to critical and commercial acclaim, offers a deeply immersive world where players uncover the story through exploration and subtle environmental cues rather than traditional exposition.

Providing some comfort to fans is the involvement of fantasy author George R. R. Martin, who contributed to the game’s lore and is reportedly playing a role in producing the Elden Ring movie.

The adaptation will also see industry veterans such as Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, and Vince Gerardis attached to the project.

FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of the original game, has expressed interest in a cinematic take on Elden Ring, although it remains unclear how involved he will be in the movie’s production.

His blessing adds weight to the project’s credibility and has sparked fresh excitement.

With the upcoming release of Elden Ring Nightreign on 30th May, fans are once again diving into the mysterious and challenging world that has captivated gamers since 2022.

Now, with the Elden Ring movie officially in the works under the direction of Alex Garland, all eyes will be on A24 to see how the haunting beauty and brutal gameplay of the original can be transformed into a compelling cinematic experience.