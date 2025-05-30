‘Elden Ring’ movie could star Kit Connor as lead

Alex Garland, the writer and director of the upcoming ‘Elden Ring’ film, is reportedly considering rising star Kit Connor for the lead role.

The report came days after it was confirmed that Garland is set to direct the film adaptation of the hit video game, which will be produced by A24 and Bandai Namco.

According to a recent report in Variety, Alex Garland is looking to reunite with Kit Connor for the upcoming project, after directing him in ‘Warfare.’

Quoting sources close to the project, the publication reported that the filmmaker was considering Connor for a starring role, however, he has not made a formal offer to the actor.

While Kit Connor has featured in several films and TV shows since he was eight years old, his breakout role was in Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper,’ in which he portrayed Nick Nelson.

The British actor recently starred in A24’s ‘Warfare,’ a war film, co-directed by Alex Garland and former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza.

Directed by FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring is a dark fantasy role-playing game set in an expansive, immersive world filled with dragons, mythical beasts, towering castles, and treacherous dungeons.

The story unfolds in a legendary land called the Lands Between, where the shattering of the powerful Elden Ring has thrown the realm into conflict and disorder. Players take on the role of a hero destined to restore the Elden Ring and bring order to the chaos.