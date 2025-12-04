Elden Ring Nightreign: Step-by-Step guide to recruit Undertaker and Scholar

Elden Ring Nightreign’s world just got a lot more interesting with the arrival of the Undertaker and the Scholar, two new Nightfarers introduced through The Forsaken Hollows DLC.

These Elden Ring Nightreign characters aren’t just extra faces; they’re tied to a short, story-driven quest chain that winds through Roundtable Hold and the Small Jar Bazaar. And unlike some other unlocks, this one isn’t about surviving a brutal combat gauntlet. It’s about seeing the story unfold.

First things first: you need to own The Forsaken Hollows DLC in the Elden Ring Nightreign. If you grabbed the Deluxe Edition, you’re already set. Next, make sure you’ve defeated Tricephalos, the Gladius Beast of Night. Any character will do, and you won’t have to fight this boss again if it’s already beaten. Tick those boxes, and you’re ready to dive in.

The first step is talking to the Iron Menial at Roundtable Hold. After Tricephalos is down, the little fellow shows up with a message from the Small Jar Merchant, sending you over to the Small Jar Bazaar.

Once you get there, the Small Jar Merchant points you toward a nearby door. Open it, and you’re thrown into a boss fight with the Dreglord. Here’s the kicker: losing doesn’t matter.

In fact, it actually moves the quest forward. The fight is brutal. One hit, and it’s game over—but don’t sweat it. During the battle, the Undertaker and Scholar in Elden Ring Nightreign are already at your side, giving you backup in true cinematic fashion.

After the dust settles, a cutscene plays. When it’s over, the formerly sealed room opens up. Step through the door, and you’ll find yourself in a small Chapel where both characters are waiting. Take your time and speak to them individually. There’s no complicated requirement—just talking to each of them unlocks them as playable Nightfarers.

From this point, the Undertaker and Scholar appear normally in your Character Selection menu. For anyone exploring The Forsaken Hollows in Elden Ring Nightreign, these two unlocks add a fresh dynamic and give you new strategies to experiment with.

The journey to meet them isn’t long, but it’s memorable. The story beats, the cutscenes, and that boss fight make unlocking these Nightfarers feel earned. Elden Ring Nightreign continues to prove that even small DLC additions can drastically change how you experience the game.