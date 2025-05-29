Elden Ring Nightreign gets major boost with fresh patch notes

Bandai Namco dropped the first patch update for Elden Ring Nightreign across gaming platforms on Thursday to improve gameplay and stability.

While the game, developed by FromSoftware Studios, has been released in a few regions, it will be made available across all regions on May 30.

Bandai Namco has now released the Patch Notes Version 1.01 to improve the gameplay and stability of the game.

The patch code will be available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Elden Ring Nightreign – Patch Notes Version 1.01 content includes:

Improved handling of playable characters

Soundtrack addition and adjustments

Text adjustments

Balance adjustments

Added character scenarios

Bug fixes

The Elden Ring Nightreign – Patch Notes Version 1.01 came a day after FromSoftware Studios dropped the launch trailer for the game.

Patch 1.01 is now available for #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN. This update brings gameplay and stability improvements to ensure an optimal experience for your first steps in Limveld.

The footage revealed part of the gameplay and cinematics, showing the characters fighting monsters to survive three nights and then defeat the final boss.

The multiplayer game will allow gamers to play as Wylder, Revenant, Recluse, Raider, Ironeye, Guardian, Executor and Duchess, each coming with an individual set of skills and equipment, backstory and storyline.

It is worth noting here that FromSoftware Studios has announced its plans to release Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, a comprehensive version of the game, on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.