web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, May 29, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Elden Ring Nightreign gets major boost with fresh patch notes

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bandai Namco dropped the first patch update for Elden Ring Nightreign across gaming platforms on Thursday to improve gameplay and stability.

While the game, developed by FromSoftware Studios, has been released in a few regions, it will be made available across all regions on May 30.

Bandai Namco has now released the Patch Notes Version 1.01 to improve the gameplay and stability of the game.

The patch code will be available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Elden Ring Nightreign – Patch Notes Version 1.01 content includes:

  • Improved handling of playable characters
  • Soundtrack addition and adjustments
  • Text adjustments
  • Balance adjustments
  • Added character scenarios
  • Bug fixes

The Elden Ring Nightreign – Patch Notes Version 1.01 came a day after FromSoftware Studios dropped the launch trailer for the game.

The footage revealed part of the gameplay and cinematics, showing the characters fighting monsters to survive three nights and then defeat the final boss.

The multiplayer game will allow gamers to play as Wylder, Revenant, Recluse, Raider, Ironeye, Guardian, Executor and Duchess, each coming with an individual set of skills and equipment, backstory and storyline.

It is worth noting here that FromSoftware Studios has announced its plans to release Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, a comprehensive version of the game, on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.