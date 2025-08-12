Elden Ring Nightreign gets new update for Storm Ruler skill

Bandai Namco rolled out a new update for Elden Ring Nightreign to improve the Storm Ruler skill on Tuesday, August 12.

Launched as a multiplayer-only game on May 30 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC, Elden Ring Nightreign gets constant updates from the publisher.

The fresh Patch 1.02.1 is aimed at correcting some bugs and improving the game’s Storm Ruler skill.

While the new patch does not come with any new content, it improves the balance of the Storm Ruler skill.

The update has reduced the time to charge the skill’s special effect, while increasing its speed and attack power.

The patch 1.02.1 follows 1.02 update, which brought Duo Expeditions in Elden Ring Nightreign.

While the game was initially launched as a multiplayer-only game, the patch update allowed two players to play in co-op.

Elden Ring Nightreign Patch 1.02.1 (August 12, 2025) features:

Balance Adjustments

Increased the performance of the skill “Storm Ruler”

Reduced the time to charge the storm effect

Increased the speed of the blade unleashed by the attack

Increased the attack power when not charged with the storm

Set in an alternate version of The Lands Between, Elden Ring Nightreign takes place in a small, distinct area where the locations differ slightly from those in the original Elden Ring.

The game blends genres, including souls-like, roguelike, and elements of battle royale.

The original Elden Ring, directed by FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, is a dark fantasy role-playing game set in an expansive, immersive world filled with dragons, mythical beasts, towering castles, and treacherous dungeons.