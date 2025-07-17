Elder Scrolls co-creator Julian Lefay leaves gaming industry

Veteran developer Julian Lefay, who co-created the popular Elder Scrolls game, has stepped away from the gaming industry.

His studio, OnceLost Games, confirmed on Wednesday that Lefay was leaving the industry as he fights his battle with cancer.

Lefay, Vijay Lakshman and Ted Peterson co-created and released the first game of the hit series in 1994.

After leaving Bethesda Softworks, the three developers found OnceLost Games in 2019 and began working on a game called The Wayward Realms.

The upcoming fantasy action role-playing game has been billed as a spiritual successor to The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall.

However, fans were left concerned after The Wayward Realms executive producer Victor Villarreal revealed that Julian Lefay was leaving the industry due to the worsening of his cancer.

“Julian has been courageously battling cancer. His doctors have informed us that his time with us is limited, and we are preparing to say goodbye to a true legend of the industry,” he said in a statement.

Villarreal, however, revealed the work on The Wayward Realms will continue as envisioned by the veteran developer.

It is to be noted here that Julian Lefay worked as a programmer on the first title in the Elder Scrolls game series after joining the studio in 1987.

The veteran developer served as the director of the sequel, The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, released in 1996.