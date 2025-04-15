Oblivion Remastered leak hints at imminent release

A reveal for Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered appears to be just around the corner, following a significant leak.

The images were revealed from the game’s website files belonging to developer Virtuous. Soon after the leaks the images were removed. However, the visuals can still be found on the hosting site Imgur.

The leaked materials include several striking side-by-side comparisons between the original 2006 release and the updated visuals in Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Screenshots showcase enhanced environments, including one featuring a vividly detailed Oblivion Gate.

Also revealed was a refreshed version of the game’s iconic fire-wreathed logo, along with updated box art, including a deluxe edition cover for Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Talk of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered originally surfaced in 2023, when documents tied to the US Federal Trade Commission’s case against Microsoft hinted at the remaster.

These files were part of a presentation related to Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Studios in 2021, a deal worth $7.5 billion.

That same presentation mentioned other unannounced titles, such as a Fallout 3 remaster, a new Dishonored entry, and a mysterious project titled Doom Year Zero, which may in fact be Doom: The Dark Ages, due to launch this May.

According to reporting by The Verge’s Tom Warren, Microsoft had originally planned to launch Oblivion Remastered in late spring or early summer.

Industry insider Jeff Grubb has also suggested that the company intended to stealth-release the game as early as next week.

While this recent leak may potentially shift that schedule, the existence of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered now appears all but confirmed.

As for The Elder Scrolls VI, which was officially announced nearly seven years ago, there’s still no meaningful update.

For now, fans can look forward to revisiting Cyrodiil in Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and it may be happening sooner than anyone expected.