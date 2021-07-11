Property greed: Elderly man kidnapped by his sons in Lahore

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was subjected to severe torture after being kidnapped by his own sons in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police, three men named Javed, Junaid and Sajjad abducted their father with the help of their accomplices, allegedly to grab his property.

The men kidnapped their father and subjected him to torture in an abandoned house. Meanwhile, his neighbor telephoned police and apprised the officials about the incident.

Taking swift action over the report, the police conducted raid at house situated in the limits of Raiwind police station and recovered the elderly man. The police also claimed to have arrested his three sons on the charges of kidnapping and assaulting.

Earlier on May 20, a 60-year-old man had been tortured to death allegedly by his own son over a property dispute in Karachi.

According to police, Tahir Hanif, a resident of New Karachi, had been demanding his share in the family property. On Wednesday, he had again demanded property from his father but he refused to give him his share.

After a verbal brawl, Tahir Hanif had lost his temper and subjected his old father to severe torture in the house situated near Baghdadi Masjid in sector 11-D. He had died on the spot because of internal injuries.