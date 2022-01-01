Elderly man seeks protection from nephew under PPO

KARACHI: A senior citizen has pleaded to district court for protection under the Parents Protection Ordinance (PPO) 2021, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Muhammad Ramzan 82, who is a resident of New Saeedabad locality, in a first case of 2022 under the PPO, has filed a petition in District and Sessions Court Karachi-West.

“My son and wife have been ailing for long time. I had to borrow money to spent on their treatment,” the elderly man said. ” My nephew, Shehzad, has forcefully disallowed me from selling my own house,” he said. “He has also subjected me to torture,” Ramzan said.

He pleaded to the court for protection from intimidation.

President Arif Alvi promulgated an ordinance in May last year to protect parents from being forcibly evicted by the children as the Parents Protection Ordinance (PPO) 2021 renders the act punishable by jail term or fine or both.

The PPO 2021 also restricts children, who own the property or have rented the space themselves, in forcing out their parents of the house.

On the other hand, if the parents want their children out of the house that they own or have rented, the children will be held responsible for not obeying the instructions.

The children must leave the house of their parents within 30 days of the written notice issued by the parents and failing to do so might land them in jail for 30 days or a fine on them or both.

The deputy commissioner of any district have the power under the law to move against the children upon complaint by parents.

