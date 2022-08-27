Elderly woman forced to live in rickshaw after home ruined by flood

SUKKUR: Heavy flooding across the country has damaged hundreds of houses, leaving people scrambling to find homes. People were living in tents, schools, and even under the open sky.

An elderly woman in Sukkur was forced to live in a rickshaw after her house was submerged in floods. “I have no other place to live. The house was my only earning which has been ruined due to rains and floods”.

The elderly woman has appealed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to provide her shelter.

Over 970 people have died and 33 million are ‘badly affected’ as Pakistan struggles to cope with devastating floods. Sindh is the most-affected province as back-to-back spells of heavy rains have displaced 1.67 million people in the province’s lower and upper regions, according to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to the PDMA report, the death toll for Sindh has gone up to 339 in rain and flood-related incidents. Among those deaths, 117 were males, 46 females and 108 were children, while 974 people were injured.

The PDMA report stated that 98,260 cattle had perished so far while 191,030 houses were fully damaged and 395,080 partially damaged. Additionally, 2.72m acres of crop area had been rendered unusable.

