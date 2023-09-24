Elderly woman slapped and tortured by caregiver, dies

A 70-year-old paralyzed woman died after being slapped and smothered by her caregiver in India’s Kolkata city.

A disturbing CCTV footage has also surfaced which showed the caregiver slapping and torturing the bed-ridden woman due to paralysis.

On September 11, one of her caregivers found Kala dead in her bedroom, after which she informed her relatives. Assuming natural death, they cremated the body of the woman, reported India Today.

However, the relatives later learnt that the woman was brutally tortured by her caregiver, Safia Khatun, after examining the CCTV cameras installed in the flat.

In the CCTV footage, Safia could be seen slapping and torturing the woman for almost the entire night on September 10.

Police arrested Safia after a relative of the woman filed a complaint against her.

During interrogation, Safia confessed that she used to torture the woman as she was disturbed by her during sleep, a senior police official said.

Another CCTV footage also confirmed that Safia tried to suffocate the woman by covering her face with a bed sheet or blanket. After the incident, Safia left the flat in the morning without informing anything to anyone.