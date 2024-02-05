Election 2024: ECP finalizes EMS for results management

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday reportedly completed all the arrangements related to the election management system and monitoring for the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview, the secretary election commission, Syed Asif Hussain told ARY News that a total of 3,000 laptops have been arranged for the EMS, while 3,600 individuals have been trained to operate the EMS system.

The ECP secretary asserted that a private network has been established for the systems which can work even without the internet, adding that the issues encountered during the EMS trials have been resolved.

In another interview, the Director-General Information Technology (DG-IT) Khizar Hayat maintained that the EMS technology has been upgraded to ensure smooth operations during the elections, he added that the EMS has already been used in 40 elections.

Khizr Hayat further stated that the presiding officer will send the results to the Returning Officer (RO) through EMS, and if there is any issue occurs, the presiding officer will personally convey the results to the RO.