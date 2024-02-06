Election 2024: ECP issues notice to candidates over CoC violation in Nankana Sahib

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a warning to six candidates contesting the general election 2024 over violation of the code of conduct (CoC) in Nankana Sahib, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ECP Punjab office took strict action and issued a warning to six political candidates for posting promotional materials against the rules in Nankana Sahib.

The electoral watchdog also issued a notice to the political candidate, Ghulam Rasool contesting from PP-178, for making a provocative speech.

The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) issued the notice to the candidates of, PP-240 Bahalingar, PP-186 Okara, and PP-232 Wahari and sought clarification regarding the violation.

Earlier this week, ECP took notice of the violations of the code of conduct during the ongoing election campaign and imposed penalties on several candidates.

“The District Monitoring Officer in Kohat took action against violation of election code of conduct and punished various candidates,” the spokesman of ECP told APP.

The spokesperson said an independent candidate Noor Aslam Afridi, contesting from National Assembly constituency NA-35, was fined Rs 5,000 while another independent candidate Fawadullah Khan Afridi from the same constituency was fined Rs 10,000.

He said that Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for provincial assembly Yaqoob Khan fined Rs 5,000. Additionally, independent candidate Janidullah Afridi from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was also fined Rs 10,000.

The spokesman said that the monitoring teams in different districts have removed illegal campaign hoardings, banners, and other election promotion material.