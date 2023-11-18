Election 2024: ECP to rely on NADRA database

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to rely on the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) server infrastructure for the upcoming general elections, it emerged on Saturday.

Sources close to the development revealed that the ECP will utilize NADRA’s latter servers for the general elections as the ECP does not have its own server to safeguard the electoral data.

Sources indicated that the general election result will be generated and processed through a new Election Management System (EMS), adding that the EMS will operate through a combination of digital and manual methods, providing a comprehensive and resilient approach to result management.

The successful testing of the EMS across all four provinces reflects that the ECP is fully prepared for the upcoming general elections. Drawing on the experiences of offices at both the Regional and District Election Commissioner levels, the Election Commission aims to streamline and enhance the efficiency of result compilation and reporting.

Sources stated that the presiding officers (PO) will transmit polling station results to returning officers (RO). These ROs, equipped with a team of four data entry operators each, will prepare the results and submit them to the ECP through both digital and manual channels.

Meanwhile, the sources claimed that the ECP has already conducted training sessions for the appointment of the data entry operators of EMS – which is designed to meet modern requirements.

Sources in conclusion revealed that the EMS is also capable of sending the results with or without the internet.