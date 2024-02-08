HRCP demands immediate restoration of internet, mobile services

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Thursday demanded the immediate restoration of cellular and internet services across Pakistan as the electorate vote in general election 2024 today, ARY News reported.

According to HRCP, the ongoing disruption to services has occurred despite the Sindh High Court’s direction to the caretaker government to ensure uninterrupted internet services on polling day.

The official statement said that with the PTA claiming it has received no instructions from the government to block internet services, there is a worrying lack of transparency about where, when and how long the disruption will continue, thereby affecting voters’ right to information and potentially the transmission of results.

Furthermore, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also demanded that those who gave this order must be identified and held responsible.

Earlier today, the Federal Interior Ministry suspended mobile phone and internet services across Pakistan to maintain law and order situation in election 2024.

“As a result of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country precious lives have been lost, security measures are essential to maintain the law and order situation and deal with possible threats, hence the temporary suspension of mobile services across the country,” the interior ministry said in a message on X (formerly Twitter).

Following the suspension of internet and cellular services across Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) 8300 SMS service has been also affected.

It is pertinent to mention here that polling began at 8 am today and will continue uninterrupted till 5 pm as more than 128 million voters are set to elect their representatives for the national and provincial assemblies for the next five years in what appears to be one of the most unpredictable general elections in Pakistan’s political history.