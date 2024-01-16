Election 2024: Jamiat Ahle Hadith announces support for JUI-F

A religiopolitical party – Jamiat Ahle Hadith – on Tuesday announced its support for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) during the upcoming general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a telephonic conversation was held between Fazlur Rahman’s son Ziaur Rahman, and Allama Hisham Elahi, after which the leaders of Jamiat Ahl Hadith declared support for Maulana Fazlur Rehman in NA-44 and NA-265.

Last week, another leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Lodhran, Maher Ashraf Sial, on Saturday announced joining the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

According to the details, Maher Ashraf Sial withdrew his nomination papers as a PTI candidate and will be contesting the general election 2024 as an IPP candidate from PP 227, Lodhran.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maher Ashraf held a meeting with IPP chief Jahangir Tareen last night.