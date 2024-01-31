Punjab govt announced schools vacations for election 2024

ISLAMABAD: In view of the upcoming general elections on 8th February, the Interim Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, announced four days of vacation for all the educational institutes in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Caretaker CM of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, announced that the Provincial Cabinet has approved that all public and private sector schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will be closed from February 6 to February 9 for the general elections.

In his tweet, the caretaker CM directed the school’s administration to commence the schools at 9:30 am till 3rd February and the regular school timings will be observed later on.

9:30 am timing for schools will only be observed… — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) January 31, 2024

Earlier, the Caretaker government decided to extend the winter vacations for schools in Punjab.

As per details, the caretaker government of Punjab extended the vacations in schools in Lahore and other cities of the provinces till January 9.

According to a notification from the School Education Department, all schools, private and public shall reopen on the 10th of next month.

On November 30, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announced winter vacations across Punjab.

Mohsin Naqvi had announced that schools and colleges will remain closed from December 18 till January 1 in Punjab however the schools will now reopen on January 10.

