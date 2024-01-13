Election 2024: PML-N unveils candidates for Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday unveiled it’s candidates for Sindh ahead of general election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, PML-N’s Bashir Memon will contest elections from NA-216 (Matiari) while PML-N’s Asghar Shah will contest from NA-205 (Naushehro Feroze-I).

PML-N will field its candidate from PS-5, PS-6 in Kashmore, PS-9 Shikarpur, and will support Irfanullah Marwat of GDA at PS-105

The PML-N also announced to contest polls from NA-229, NA-230, NA-231 and NA-232.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz announced to launch its election campaign from January 15.

Read more: PML-N, four allied parties agree over seat adjustment in Sindh

Rana Sanaullah, former interior minister and President PML-N Punjab has shared that Nawaz Sharif will lead the election drive of the party, which will begin from Jan 15.

In a separate development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided not to award the party ticket to senior leader Talal Chaudhry either for the national or provincial assembly for the February 8 General Elections 2024.

Sources privy to the development said that instead of fielding Talal Chaudhry in the general polls, the PML-N decided to make him a senator in the upcoming Senate Elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election schedule for general election has been in its advanced stage.

The election symbols will be allotted to candidates on Jan 13 (today) with polling for general election on Feb 08.