Election 2024: Rangers, Army, police conduct joint flag march across Sindh

KARACHI: Rangers conducted a joint flag march with Pakistan Army and Sindh police in connection with the security of the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Ranger spokesperson said that strict security measures have been taken in Sindh ahead of the general election.

The joint flag march with Army and police was held in several parts of Sindh including Super Highway, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Orangi Town, Shah Latif Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi Town, Baldia Town, Saddar Town, Jamshed Town of Karachi.

Whereas, the flag march was also conducted in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot, Chhachro, Sukkur, Rohri, Salehpat, Nawabshah, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Kandiaro, Badin, Thatta and other parts of Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that the General Elections of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies will be held tomorrow. The election campaign by political parties and independent candidates concluded across the country last night.

The Election Commission has completed all arrangements for the polling. Ninety-thousand six hundred and seventy-five polling stations have been established in all four provinces.

A total of five thousand one hundred and twenty-one candidates are in the run for the National Assembly seats. For the four provincial assemblies, 12695 candidates are in the field. There are a total of 128,585,760 registered voters in the country.