Election Act Amendment Bill 2023 sent to president for ratification

ISLAMABAD: Election Act Amendment Bill 2023 has been forwarded to the Presidency for approval from President Arif Alvi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the Election Act Amendment Bill 2023 was sent to the president for ratification by the National Assembly Secretariat۔

The ratification of President Arif Alvi will make the bill a law, while it will be enforced automatically as law after 10 of the president’s refusal to sign.

Under the new amendments in the Election Act 2017, a candidate can nominate up to three polling agents at one polling station but one polling agent will be allowed inside the polling station at a time.

Read more: No extra powers for caretaker govt as election amendment bill passed

The bill stated the presiding officer is bound to notify the voter list outside the polling station.

The joint session also approved an amendment for the transparency of postal balloting which stated that the ECP will upload the details of the postal ballot on the website before elections and if the winning or losing ratio is five percent then recounting of votes will take place.