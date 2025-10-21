ECP withdraws delimitation schedule for Punjab local body polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has withdrawn the delimitation schedule for local government elections in Punjab, following the repeal of the Punjab Local Government Act 2022 and the approval of the new Local Government Act 2025.

According to an official notification, the ECP has also withdrawn the notifications related to the delimitation committees and delimitation authorities constituted under the previous law.

The decision comes after the Punjab government enacted the Local Government Act 2025, which replaces the earlier legislation and introduces a new framework for local governance in the province.

The Election Commission of Pakistan said that a fresh delimitation schedule will be announced later in accordance with the provisions of the new law.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided to hold local government (LG) elections in Punjab during the last week of December 2025.

According to the ECP, the elections will be conducted under the existing laws.

The Election Commission of Pakistan directed that delimitation of constituencies begin tomorrow and asserted that the process must be completed within two months.

The ECP confirmed that the upcoming elections will be conducted in accordance with the Local Government Act 2022, ensuring compliance with the latest legal framework governing local administration in Punjab.

Earlier, the Punjab government had decided to table the Local Government Bill 2025 in the Punjab Assembly.

The government had decided to table the local government legislation in the provincial legislature, and the bill has been included in the agenda of the session.

Punjab Assembly’s standing committee on local government has already approved the local bodies bill for legislation.

The government sources had said that the local government elections in Punjab will likely be held in beginning of the next year.

The Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Local Government already approved the Local Government Bill 2025 in August. The law will introduce a new local government system in Punjab.

Chairman of the committee, Peer Ashraf Rasool, stated that the bill will be presented for approval in the assembly.

According to the bill, new delimitations will be made in Punjab, with district administration assisting the Election Commission in the process.

The standing committee has amended a controversial clause that proposed appointing the deputy commissioners as the chairman of the district committees. The chairpersons of district committees will be elected public representatives, with the DC serving as the co-chairperson.