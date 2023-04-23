Election date: PPP to stage protests across Sindh

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Sunday announced to stage protests across Sindh on April 25 to demand elections be held nationwide on a single day, ARY News reported.

PPP president for Sindh, Nisar Khoro said that the PPP will stage protests at all district headquarters in the province against the decision of the federal government regarding elections.

Nisar Khoro emphasized that conducting separate elections is equivalent to dividing the country into two parts, and as per the Election Act’s Section 69 the elections should be held on the same day in all assemblies.

He further stated that the decision to hold elections is the Election Commission’s prerogative, and any court decision should be reviewed in full. If Punjab and KPK assemblies need to be restored, they should be restored.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be decided the election date as the ECP has the authority to conduct election. He further said that the court should review its decision regarding polls by forming a full court.

