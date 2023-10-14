Election date will be announced after delimitations: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has expressed confidence that upcoming general elections will be held at the end of January.

He said this while speaking to Radio Pakistan’s Radio Pakistan’s news and current affairs program

Referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the minister said the final list of constituencies will be finalized on 30th of next and the election date will be announced around this time.

It is clearly mentioned in the Election Act 2017 that all the parties will be given at least 54 days which is about two months for election campaigns so it is hoped that the elections will be held at the end of January.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

In a statement, the ECP said that it reviewed work on delimiting constituencies and decided that the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies would be published on September 27.

“The final delimitation list will be published on November 30,” said ECP, adding that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024 following the 54-day election schedule.

The electoral body was under immense pressure from the political parties regarding the announcement of the election date.

The announcement comes a day after the ECP said it had scheduled a meeting with political parties next month to discuss the code of conduct for general elections.