Election for CM Punjab tomorrow as PA session postponed

LAHORE: The election for new chief minister of Punjab will be held on Sunday (tomorrow) after Speaker Pervaiz Elahi postponed the assembly proceedings today, ARY NEWS reported.

The Punjab Assembly session summoned today at 11:00 am started hours late, only to be postponed for Sunday for the election of new chief minister of Punjab province.

The nomination papers for the chief minister could be submitted by 5:00 pm at the office of the Punjab Assembly’s secretary. The scrutiny for the papers will be carried out by 6:00 pm.

The session was summoned after Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar accepted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation. The governor accepted the resignation of Buzdar after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The ruling party PTI and the PML-Q have nominated Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for Punjab CM slot while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.

