WATCH: CCTV reveals important details of blast outside ECP’s Karachi office

KARACHI: The CCTV footage before the explosion has emerged revealing details about the blast that took off outside Karachi’s Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the video, the accused can be seen carrying two bags full of explosives walking toward the gate, placing two bags outside the door of the ECP office, and escaping from the scene.

According to the report from the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), it was disclosed that the explosive had been concealed within a car battery.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sajid Sadozai said that no causalities were reported in the incident.

He said that the bomb disposal squad had been summoned while the intensity and nature of the blast were being determined.

The SSP said that the explosives material was kept in a shopping bag along the ECP office’s wall located in Karachi’s red zone area. He noted ball bearings were not found in the explosive material.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the blast that occurred outside its office in Karachi and sought reports from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South and District Monitoring Officer.

The ECP directed the SSP South and District Monitoring Officer to submit an immediate report.