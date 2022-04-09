“Election reforms useless without eliminating horse-trading”

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Saturday that elections reforms will be a useless practice without eliminating horse-trading in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said in a statement today that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a patriotic man who has taken the responsibility for the supremacy of the constitution and law.

The senior politician said that it is the duty of all stakeholders to end the politics of horse-trading in the country. “Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take effective steps to end horse-trading, whereas, the courts will also have to take the responsibility to curb the menace.”

Hussain said that the rise in the horse-trading trend will fail any kind of election reforms. He urged to take necessary steps to discourage the turncoats.

The PML-Q chief said that in the current scenario, anyone could buy the consciences of a large number of lawmakers after becoming a facilitator of any power.

He asked the political parties to join hands to envisage a comprehensive strategy to curb the horse-trading.

Earlier in March, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had said that the claims of horse-trading ahead of the no-confidence motion were just propaganda.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had said that it is the first no-confidence motion in which no one is buying or selling the votes. He had completely rejected the allegations of horse-trading ahead of the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-Q chief had said that he read stories in the television and newspapers regarding the ‘sacks of currency notes’ being distributed in the Sindh House by attributing it to the premier.

He was of the view that if someone has decided to vote for somebody than a crowd of a million could not stop the individual.

