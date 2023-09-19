Election schedule likely to be announced soon

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to announce the schedule of general elections in an ongoing month (September) 2023, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the ECP decided to end the uncertainty around the announcement of election schedule and considering to issue the election schedule before the allotted time.

Sources said that the election date is likely to be held in last week of January 2024 according to the expected election schedule.

Furthermore, the proposed election schedule has been forwarded to Election Commission of Pakistan.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar rejected any possibility of delay in holding general elections due to ‘security threats’ at Pakistan’s borders.

He affirmed that measures would be taken to ensure that the election process proceeded smoothly without disruptions and emphasized the commitment to upholding the democratic process in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi suggested November 6, 2023, as the date for general elections in Pakistan in a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner.

President Arif Alvi noted that the National Assembly was dissolved on Prime Minister’s advice on August 9, 2023, and the Constitution of Pakistan empowers the president to announce a date for general election “not later than ninety days from the date of the dissolution (of assembly)” so election should be held by the eighty-ninth day of the date of dissolution of Assembly i.e. Monday, November 06, 2023.