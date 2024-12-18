Election theft only cause of Pakistan’s debacle, says Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that election theft is the only cause of Pakistan’s debacle.

“I have held the prime minister’s office, I knew about the election theft before the polls held,” Abbasi said.

“I have informed my party one year ago that I could not walk along on their path”, he said. “We back, ‘respect to the vote’ but not ‘respect to the power’,” former PML-N leader said.

“I knew it that the election will be stolen thus didn’t contest the election”, Shahid Khaqan said.

“Saying that the people have no right, and we will decide, then how the country will be governed,” he questioned. “How the country will run when those not given vote by the people, run the country,” he asked.

“I am saying without any exaggeration that 50 percent senators win seats by paying money,” he claimed.

“The country is needed supremacy of the constitution, rule of law and reforms,” he stressed.