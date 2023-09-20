‘Election time frame busts propaganda against caretaker set-up’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said the announcement of the time frame for the election busted propaganda against the caretaker set-up.

“It is a matter of pleasure for me that the election time frame has been announced,” Murtaza Solangi said during an interview with the state television.

He said the PTV should also play its due role in holding free, fair and transparent election by creating awareness among the masses.

The minister said work on holding in-time election was underway and it was essential for all the political parties to work together to create a conducive environment for the election in the country.

Solangi ruled out any restriction on media saying “Media cannot overlook journalistic responsibilities.”

He said institutions were functioning freely and anybody could approach the relevant forum if had any complain of discrimination during the election campaign.

The minister said the caretaker government was bound to implement the decisions made by the previous government. The caretaker government was a constitutional one and had a limited mandate.

To a query, he said the caretaker government had not been facing any difficulty in handling international affairs with the global community.

“In the current cabinet, all ministers are experts in their respective fields. We have state institutions at our disposal, as well as a competent cabinet. Our endeavour is to take the country from its current state to a better one,” the minister remarked.

To another query, he said the long association with the field of journalism made it easier for him to perform his responsibilities as information minister.

He said he would decide about the future once his term expired as the minister. “We will share our experiences with the next elected government,” he said.