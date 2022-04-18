Election tribunal hears petition on recounting of votes in NA-196

JACOBABAD: An election tribunal on Monday heard petition over recounting of votes in the constituency of former federal minister Muhammad Mian Soomro, ARY News reported.

“If your party has tendered resignation,” Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar questioned the counsel of Soomro. “The matter will be wind up if the resignation has been given,” Justice Junaid Ghaffar said.

The election tribunal judge directed the counsel to submit reply in writing if resignation has been given or not.

The tribunal adjourned further hearing of the case until May 09.

Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Aijaz Jakhrani in 2018 challenged the victory of former federal minister and PTI candidate Muhammedmian Soomro on NA-196.

The tribunal had ordered recounting of votes in the constituency.

Muhammedmian Soomro had won the NA-196 seat by securing 92,307 votes in the 2018 general election while Mr Jakhrani was runner-up with 86,881 votes. After the vote recount, ordered on Jakhrani’s application, Soomro was found to have 88,542 and the PPP candidate with 83,896 votes.

