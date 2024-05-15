PML-N lawmaker’s victory nullified

LAHORE: The Election Tribunal formed at the Lahore High Court (LHC) nullified the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Rana Arshad from PP-133 Nankana Sahib, ARY News reported.

The Election Tribunal headed by LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim pronounced its verdict on a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Muhammad Atif.

The petitioner maintained that he had won the election from PP-133 in the general elections and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified him as a winner with a lead of over 3500 votes.

The PTI-backed independent candidate argued that the ECP had ‘unlawfully ordered a re-count in which PML-N’s Rana Arshad was declared the winner with a lead more than 2500 votes.

He requested the Election Tribunal to declare the ECP’s notification of Rana Arshad’s victory as null and void. While accepting the plea, the Election Tribunal nullified the victory of PML-N’s candidate from the Punjab Assembly constituency.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the recounting of votes in the PP-269 Muzaffargarh constituency by May 17

The IHC bench comprising Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz was hearing a plea filed by an independent candidate Muhammad Iqbal, maintaining that he secured the seat as per Forms 45 of the constituency.

The petitioner said that as per Form 47, he obtained 33,052 votes and finished second while Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Mian Alamdar Abbas obtained 34,588 votes.

“My recounting request was accepted by the ECP but PPP’s Mian Alamdar Abbas resigned on March 20 to avoid re-counting,” the petitioner added.

The IHC accepted the plea and ordered a re-count of votes before May 17.

However, the court ruled that if the results remain the same, by-election should be held in the constituency.