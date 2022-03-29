Electioneering for KP LG Polls 2nd Phase to end this midnight

ISLAMABAD: The time for electioneering for the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will end at midnight on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The second phase of local government elections in 18 districts of the province will be held on March 31.

“The time for election campaign will come to an end at 12:00 tonight,” the election commission has announced. “The candidates could not run their election drives after12:00 in midnight,” the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced. “There will be punitive action for violation of the electoral code of conduct,” the ECP has stated.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has cancelled holidays of police in the wake of second phase of the local government elections on March 31.

Previously it was reported that the ECP is considering postponing second phase of the local government elections in KP.

Sources privy to the development earlier told ARY News that the ECP had serious concerns over the continued violation of its code of conduct by federal and provincial ministers during electioneering for LG polls in 18 districts of KP.

In the first phase of the local government elections in the province in December, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced a setback as opposition parties bagged all four mayoral seats.

The ruling PTI suffered a major setback after the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate won the seat for Peshawar mayor.

Comments