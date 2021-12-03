Electioneering to end at midnight ahead of NA-133 by-poll on Dec 5

LAHORE: Electioneering will conclude at 12:00 midnight ahead of NA-133 by-polls on December 5, ARY News reported on Friday.

Election campaigns of the candidates will end at 12:00 midnight today 48 hours before the organisation of the polling in the NA-133 constituency on December 5 (Sunday).

A total of 11 candidates will contest the by-polls in the NA-133 constituency of Lahore, whereas, a tough fight is expected between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). However, no candidate from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will contest the polls.

READ: NA-133 BY-POLL: LHC MOVED TO DISQUALIFY PML-N, PPP CANDIDATES

From Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarians, Aslam Gul, the city president of the political party will contest the by-polls. Aslam Gul had contested the elections in the NA-133 constituency during the 2018 general polls.

On November 30, a control room had been set up in Lahore to monitor the law and order situation during the by-election in NA-133.

Rangers had been tasked to transport bags containing ballot papers to the returning officer’s office after the polling process is over. The Result Transmission System (RTS) will be utilised to transmit results.

READ: NA-133 BY-ELECTION: ECP FINES FORMER PM RAJA PERVAIZ FOR VIOLATING CODE OF CONDUCT

As many as 254 vehicles will be used for the transportation of election staff. 2,000 personnel of the Quick Response Force and 730 troopers of the Rangers will be deployed in the constituency for security.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Interior had earlier green-lighted the deployment of Rangers personnel for by-election in NA-133.

The Parliament’s lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!