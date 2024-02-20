Elections 2024: 15,975 votes were rejected in NA-191

KASHMORE: As many as 15,975 votes were rejected in the NA-191 Kashmore election, according to results released by RO on Form 47.

According to details, the winning margin of Pakistan People’s Party’s candidate Ali Jan Mazari was 3,310 votes on the set against JUI-F’s Shahzain Khan, who secured 100,652 votes.

Form 47 was released despite the pending results of two polling stations.

Similarly, the number of surprisingly rejected votes in provincial circles was more than the votes of the winning candidates. On PS-22, PPP’s Jam Ikram Dharijo was declared the winner with the lead of 20250 votes, while 5,417 votes were rejected for various reasons.

From PS41 Sanghar, PPP’s Ali Hassan won with a difference of 1,632 votes, while shockingly 7,544 votes were rejected in the constituency.

Furthermore, the difference in the PPP candidate’s victory from PS-28 Khairpur was 4,378 votes, while 3425 votes were rejected.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is continuing the hearing of the petitions filed by the candidates of forty constituencies.

According to the details, the losing candidates on various National and four Provincial assembly constituencies challenged the victories of their opponents in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP has also established a designated cell for registration of the complaints at its building in Islamabad.