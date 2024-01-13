Elections 2024: Deadline for allotment of electoral symbols extended again

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again extended the deadline for the allotment of election symbols to candidates by 9 pm, ARY News reported on Friday.

For the convenience of political parties and candidates, the election commission extended the deadline for second time for allotment of electoral symbols and submission of tickets till 9 pm.

*الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان* پریس ریلیز

13 جنوری 2024ء انتخابی نشانات الاٹ کرنے کے لیے مقررہ وقت 9 بجے تک بڑھا دیا گیا ہے۔ ترجمان

الیکشن کمیشن — Spokesperson ECP (@SpokespersonECP) January 13, 2024

Earlier, the electoral watchdog extended the time for election symbols allotment to the political parties contesting in the general election 2024 till 7 pm.

Meanwhile, the ECP barred the returning officers (ROs) from allotting ‘alternative symbol’ to such candidates, seeking election symbol of other political parties.

The directives came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – sensing danger of losing its iconic symbol ‘bat’ – chalked out a Plan B by ordering its candidates to submit nominations under the PTI-Nazriati group, whose election symbol is ‘batsman.’

In a post on X, PTI’s official account said: “Whoever has PTI-Nazriati tickets should immediately submit them and take any kind of hindrance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and high courts.”

The party issued the directives while the Supreme Court heard ECP’s petition challenging the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) decision to restore the PTI’s electoral symbol, the “bat”.