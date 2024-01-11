10.9 C
Elections 2024: ECP to unveil preliminary candidates’ list today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to unveil the preliminary lists of candidates today (Thursday).

The appellate tribunals headed by high court judges concluded the process of hearing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers yesterday (Wednesday), the top electoral body’s spokesperson said.

Candidates could opt to withdraw their nomination papers until Friday, whereas, electoral symbols will be assigned on Saturday (January 13).

Political parties geared up electioneering post-election schedule, however, they are yet to unveil their manifestos which are likely in the coming week.

A day earlier, the Election Commission sent a list of electoral symbols of 145 political parties to the returning officers (ROs). The names of various political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, were not included in the list of electoral symbols.

Major parties, which have been allotted symbols, include PPPP (arrow), PML-N (tiger), PTI-Nazriyati (batsman), PTI-Parliamentarians (turban), IPP (eagle), MQM-P (kite), JUI-F (book), BNP-Mengal (axe), Jamaat-i-Islami (scale) and Pakistan Muslim League (tractor).

The general elections are set for the 8th of the next month.

