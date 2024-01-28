Maulana Fazl says will not let anyone to seat mandate

GHOTKI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that his party would not let anyone ‘steal’ its mandate as it happened in general elections, 2018.

Addressing a public gathering in connection with the General Elections 2024 in Ghotki, Fazalur Rehman said that if someone still believes in ‘stealing’ the mandate, he should take a lesson from the condition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

The JUI-F chief said that every other party is busy with power politics and nobody cares about the issues being faced by the common men. “No party is coming up for revival of Pakistan’s economy,” he added.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman also came down heavily on the PTI founder and said that he was ‘imposed to spoil the country’s identity and destroy the economy.

He also condemned Israel over its violation of human rights in Palestine. “Israel is a terrorist and the United States stands beside it,” he added.

The JUI-F chief asked the party workers to convey its message to the masses and request for vote for the February 8 elections.

“When the JUI-F contest the polls, some elements criticise and mock us as they think we are fighting for the seat. You might be fighting for the seat and personal gains not us. The path we are on is of Quran and Sunnah,” he added.

Earlier on January 12, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, head of PakhtunKhaw Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) has announced his withdrawal from the NA-265 constituency in favour of JUI-F chief.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be contesting the upcoming general elections from NA-265 Pishin.