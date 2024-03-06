Elections 2024: Here’s the latest party position in Punjab Assembly

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allocated reserved seats for women and minorities to other parliamentary parties after denying those to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Out of a total 366 seats in the Punjab Assembly, PML-N bagged a total of 224 seats in Assembly and remained at the top. PML-N won 139 seats, 21 independents joined it while PML-N got 7 women seats out of total 57 reserved women seats.

Meanwhile Sunni Ittehad Council’s member total strength remained at 106. Pakistan Peoples’ Party bagged 16 seats in Punjab.

PML-Q bagged total 11 seats including 8 won by its candidates while got 3 women seats. Ishtekam-e-Pakistan Party bagged total of 6 seats, one won by its candidate, 3 independents joined it while IPP got 2 women reserved seats.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik, Muslim League Zia and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) got one seat each.