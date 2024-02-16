Elections 2024: IPP wins NA-88 Khushab seat

ISLAMABAD: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has grabbed the NA-88 Khushab seat, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results after repolling on Thursday.

IPP’s Gul Asghar Khan was declared the winner by RO with 82577 votes. With the win from NA-88, the number of IPP seats in NA has jumped to three.

Meanwhile, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results of PK-90 Kohat, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidate Aftab Alam Afridi emerged as victorious with 45358 votes.

Re-polling at the 53 polling stations in Khushab, Kohat and Ghotki was held on Thursday after the angry mob snatched and burned the ballot papers on February 8.

Re-polling continued till 5pm without any break.

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered re-polling in a few polling stations of one National Assembly (NA) and two provincial assembly constituencies.

The ECP withheld the results NA-88, Khushab, PK-90 Kohat and PS-18, Ghotki) after reports emerged that the polling material was destroyed or snatched from the ECP officials in several polling stations.