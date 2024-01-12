Elections 2024: IPP’s Aamir Kiani withdraws nomination papers

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani has withdrawn nomination papers from two National Assembly constituencies of Islamabad after his party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) failed to strike seat adjustment, ARY News reported.

Aamir Mehmood Kiani has submitted nomination papers from NA-46 and NA-47 and wanted to be the joint candidate of his party and the PML-N. He has withdrawn nomination papers from both constituencies after the IPP and PML-N failed to strike seat adjustment.

Earlier on January 10, it was reported that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided to withdraw its candidate in favour of IPP President Aleem Khan.

The PML-N decided to withdraw the candidate from NA-117 Lahore as they strike seat adjustment on another National assembly seat with the IPP.

Sources said that IPP president Aleem will contest elections from NA-117 whereas he has withdrawn nomination papers from NA-119 and decided not to contest elections against PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz.