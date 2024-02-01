Elections 2024: JUI-F announces to support MQM-P in THESE constituencies

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulemae Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has announced withdraw its candidates from three constituencies of Karachi in favour of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), ARY News reported.

As per reports, the JUI-F withdrew its candidates from NA-232, PS-90 and PS-91 after the MQM-P delegation visited its office in Shah Faisal Town. JUI-F’s Qazi Muhammad Idrees withdrew from NA-232 in favour of MQM-P’s Asia Ishaq.

JUI-F’s Janab Muhammad stepped down in favour of MQM-P’s Muhammad Abu Bakar. The MQM-P’s candidate Shariq Jamal also managed to get the JUI-F’s support in PS-90.

Earlier on January 16, the MQM-P managed to get the support of Jamiat Ulemae Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on another provincial assembly constituency from Karachi.

Both the parties strike seat adjustment on PS-99 as JUI-F’s nominee Babar Qamar has withdrawn in favour of the MQM-P candidate. The JUI-F announced to support Farhan Ansari of the MQM-P from PS-99.

Babar Qamar and Farhan Ansari in their meeting also discussed issues of the constituency.