26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 19, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Elections 2024: Law stripping political parties of electoral symbols challenged

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The law, stripping electoral symbols of their political parties has been challenged in the Lahore High Court, ARY News reported. 

The application was filed by Azhar Siddique Advocate in Lahore High Court has urged to strike down the law stripping the electoral symbol of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The plea stated that Article 215 of the Election Act is against the Constitution of Pakistan and fundamental rights ، The power to withdraw the election symbol from a party is a violation of the Consitution, the plea said.

The petition said that the Supreme Court had declared party elections could not have any effect on the general election۔

The petition requested that Article 215 of the Court of Election Act be annulled and the decision to strip Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of its electoral symbol of “bat” should be nullified.

Read more: PTI loses “bat” as SC declares PHC verdict ‘null and void’

On January 14, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost “bat” as an election symbol after Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) declared Peshawar High Court verdict null and void.

The three-judge bench of Supreme Court comprised of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Musarrat Hilali declared the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict null and void.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.