Elections 2024: Law stripping political parties of electoral symbols challenged

LAHORE: The law, stripping electoral symbols of their political parties has been challenged in the Lahore High Court, ARY News reported.

The application was filed by Azhar Siddique Advocate in Lahore High Court has urged to strike down the law stripping the electoral symbol of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The plea stated that Article 215 of the Election Act is against the Constitution of Pakistan and fundamental rights ، The power to withdraw the election symbol from a party is a violation of the Consitution, the plea said.

The petition said that the Supreme Court had declared party elections could not have any effect on the general election۔

The petition requested that Article 215 of the Court of Election Act be annulled and the decision to strip Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of its electoral symbol of “bat” should be nullified.

Read more: PTI loses “bat” as SC declares PHC verdict ‘null and void’

On January 14, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost “bat” as an election symbol after Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) declared Peshawar High Court verdict null and void.

The three-judge bench of Supreme Court comprised of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Musarrat Hilali declared the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict null and void.